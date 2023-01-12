Croats charged with child trafficking in Zambia granted bail
By NOEL SICHALWE
Associated Press
NDOLA, Zambia (AP) — A Zambian court has granted bail to eight Croatian nationals charged with child trafficking. They pleaded not guilty when they first appeared in court on Tuesday. The Croatians are accused of attempting to traffic four named children late last year into Zambia “for the purpose of exploitation.” On Thursday, witnesses included an immigration officer and a guest house manager. The trial continues on Jan. 23.