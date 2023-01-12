CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say the CIA chief has met with one of the country’s rival prime ministers in a rare visit by a senior U.S. official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations. The Tripoli-based government said Thursday that William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed economic and security issues. It posted a photo of the two. The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip. It followed the extradition last month of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on a commercial flight above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 270 people

