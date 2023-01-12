Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in announcing Tuesday’s meeting, called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.” Kirby noted the Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spend $1 billion more. The two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.