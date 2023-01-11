US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — U.S. authorities say they have charged more than 100 people with federal gun and drug crimes in separate blitzes in three states. In southern Georgia, U.S. Attorney David Estes have announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 76 people with involvement in distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the region. FBI agents arrested more than 30 of them Wednesday morning. In West Virginia, federal prosecutors say 34 people have been indicted on drug charges, while in New York four men have been charged with illegally selling 50 guns to an undercover Brooklyn police officer. The flurry of activity from the Justice Department comes as federal officials work to try to combat an uptick in violent crime.

By RUSS BYNUM and MICHAEL SISAK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.