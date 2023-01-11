Skip to Content
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa

By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and “increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow” in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security. Russia denied. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Wagner Group at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday on West Africa and the Sahel. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva rejected attempts “to besmirch Russian assistance to Mali,” where Moscow has a bilateral agreement to assist the transitional government, “and in other countries in Africa.”

