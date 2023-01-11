UK, Japan sign defense deal amid rising concern about China

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Japan are signing a defense agreement that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries. It comes amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province. The Reciprocal Access Agreement is Japan’s first with a European nation and allows the two countries to hold joint military exercises. The British government said the defense agreement “cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific” region. It is due to be signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.K. leader Rishi Sunak during a meeting on Wednesday. The Japanese leader is on a weeklong trip to visit allies including Italy, France, Canada and the United States,

