UK, EU inch closer to deal over N. Ireland Brexit trade spat
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union are inching closer to settling a post-Brexit trade dispute that has brought economic headaches and political turmoil to Northern Ireland. In a significant breakthrough this week, the two sides struck a data-sharing agreement that will give the EU access to real-time information about goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The two sides say the agreement provides “a new basis for EU-U.K. discussions” that have long been stalled. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is traveling to Belfast Wednesday for talks with businesses and political leaders. Northern Ireland’s unionist politicians remain fiercely opposed to the post-Brexit trading arrangements and are blocking the formation of a Belfast government.