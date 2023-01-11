TORONTO (AP) — The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the “Embers” in a bid to become more inclusive and welcoming to all girls. The organization says that the new name applies immediately to its program for kids aged seven and eight. Chief executive Jill Zelmanovits says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group and that members embraced the chance to change that. Zelmanovits said current and former members chose “Embers” over “Comets” in an online vote conducted Nov. 29 to Dec. 13.

