Sweden appeals trial starts over 1980s Iranian war crimes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The appeals trial of an Iranian citizen who was sentenced to life by a Swedish court for committing war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, has started in Stockholm. Hamid Noury was convicted last year of taking part in severe atrocities in July and August 1988. On Wednesday, despite heavy rain, two dozen people opposed to the Iranian government demonstrated outside the appeals court in suburban Stockholm. It is due to deliver its ruling later this year. Noury has denied wrongdoing and Iran called the trial a “show” based on political motives.

