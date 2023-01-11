Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The military said soldiers operating in the area were being struck by objects from above rooftops and responded with live fire. Thursday’s incident was the latest bloodshed in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel has been conducting nightly raids in the territory since last spring, after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

