Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt Friday closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but had continued operating in a digital format. Saslow wrote that declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure. The Medford metropolitan area is home to nearly 224,000 and is the biggest population center in southern Oregon. Rosebud Media closed a sibling paper, the Ashland Daily Tidings, in 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.