Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024

Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024. The former world No. 1 posted what she called a “little life update” Wednesday on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years. She wrote that she has so much to look forward to in the future. Osaka added that “one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’” She hasn’t played a competitive match since September and withdrew from the Australian Open, which begins Sunday.

By The Associated Press

