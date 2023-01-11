Leaked report about Colorado Springs shooter to be discussed

DENVER (AP) — A judge is set to consider whether authorities should be punished after the media obtained documents showing detailed allegations about the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting previously plotting to be “the next mass killer” in an old case that was sealed at the time. A hearing is Wednesday. Lawyers for Anderson Aldrich, who is charged with killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November, accuse the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office of leaking documents in the old case to the media. But the sheriff’s office says that Aldrich’s lawyers have not presented any facts showing that the sheriff’s office leaked the documents.

