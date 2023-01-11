Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale has died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida. The orca landed on a beach Wednesday in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville. Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed. Video posted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it. Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.