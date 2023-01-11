Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an Indianapolis apartment fire has left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition. Indianapolis firefighters say they performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals late Monday. Battalion Chief Rita Reith says the fire started on a couch in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival. She says burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals. She also says the victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned.

