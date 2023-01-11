Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals where his parents and ancestors are buried. A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine had spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years. Decisions on his funeral were announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who chaired a ministerial meeting to discuss the details. The date and location of the funeral service was not immediately determined.

