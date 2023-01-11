Gov. Henry McMaster to begin historic term in South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster begins a historic final term in South Carolina on Wednesday. McMaster will become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history upon completion of his second full term. After finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure, the Republican will have served 10 years in office by the time he retires from the governorship. Inauguration day caps a long career in public service for McMaster. According to his online biography, McMaster in 1981 became the first U.S. attorney appointed by then-President Ronald Reagan. He has since chaired the South Carolina Republican Party and served two terms as the state’s attorney general.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

