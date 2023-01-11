Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul causes casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police spokesman in Kabul says an explosion near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital has caused casualties. It is the second prominent attack in Kabul so far this year. He did not provide any breakdown for the casualties or other details following the mid-afternoon explosion in Kabul on Wednesday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan has stepped up its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.