China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — China’s new foreign minister has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia. Qin Gang, on his first overseas trip as foreign minister, instead emphasized China’s partnership with Africa in security and economic development. The African Union Commission chairman told a joint press conference that Africa’s lack of permanent representation on the Security Council is a “burning issue” considering that most issues on the council agenda are related to African countries.

