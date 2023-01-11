AP: WHO knew of past sex misconduct claim against doctor

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is forming a committee on “formal complaints of abusive conduct.” The announcement came hours after The Associated Press reported that the U.N.’s health agency knew of past sexual misconduct charges against a doctor who was accused of harassing a woman in the fall. A detailed complaint against the doctor was previously shared with senior WHO directors and others, but it is unclear if any investigation was ever conducted. When a woman alleged the same doctor sexually assaulted her at a Berlin conference in October, WHO’s director-general said he was “horrified.” He said at the time that the agency has “zero tolerance” for such misconduct.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.