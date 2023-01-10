West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is running for governor. The Republican made the announcement Tuesday in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner was first elected secretary of state in 2016. He already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by law from seeking a third term. Warner served in the U.S. Army for 23 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.