UK space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails

LONDON (AP) — British officials and space scientists say they are disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure. U.S.-based Virgin Orbit attempted its first international launch late Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry a rocket from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean. After takeoff, the company said an “anomaly” had prevented the rocket carrying nine satellites from reaching orbit. The head of Spaceport Cornwall said the team was “feeling awful” but would get up and “go again.” The U.K.’s business secretary said the launch was “a big moment” despite its failure. The cause of the malfunction is being investigated.

