Taxes, abortion on agenda as Virginia lawmakers back at work

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taxes, abortion and energy policy are among the major issues before the Virginia General Assembly when it begins its annual legislative session Wednesday. But expectations on how much can be accomplished are modest. This year, every seat in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates and the Democratic-held Senate will be on the ballot. Lawmakers will work this session on revising the two-year-budget they approved last year. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed another $1 billion in tax cuts — beyond the $4 billion in tax relief he already signed into law. Youngkin also will make his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday.

