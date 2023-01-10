Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is back in Salt Lake City this week after a four-year run in Denver. But missing at the massive expo are industry giants boycotting the show over Utah’s stance on public land issues. Companies including Patagonia, REI, and The North Face are boycotting the show based on the same concerns that forced the show to leave Utah in 2018 after decades in the state: That Utah doesn’t deserve to reap the economic benefits from the show because of Republican politicians’ opposition to conservation efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.

