NY Times editor Blake Hounshell, formerly of Politico, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Hounshell, a well-known political journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, has died at 44. In a note to staff, executive editor Joe Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan called Hounshell a “dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene.” His death prompted an outpouring of shock and sadness from fellow journalists he worked with and mentored, as well as politicians, political operatives and others.

