NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers. Authorities say three of the 23 bus passengers died and the remaining passengers survived with both drivers. The preliminary NTSB report says the bus with limousine-styled bench seats was carrying the passengers on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg when the truck struck it in the rear on Dec. 16. It added that investigators are still seeking a probable cause. Virginia State Police have said alcohol and speed contributed to the crash and no charges have been filed so far.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.