Legal recreational marijuana sales starting in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older is set to begin. Sales will be allowed starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments. It comes less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of 2023. It’s unclear whether the novelty of legalized marijuana has worn off a bit for Connecticut consumers, considering retail sales began in 2018 in neighboring Massachusetts and last month in neighboring Rhode Island and New York. Twenty-one states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

