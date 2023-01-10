Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request a new hearing seeking to have their benefits reinstated. That’s according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf. Conn was convicted of bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients, who lost benefits about seven years ago. Authorities say he is currently in federal prison serving a lengthy prison term for his scheme to defruad the federal government of $500 million in disability benefits.

