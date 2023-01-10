Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers approved during the last day of their lame-duck session a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. The legislation makes Illinois the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. They pushed for approval Tuesday because a new round of lawmakers will be sworn in Wednesday. The bill, now headed to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk for approval, would shield reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from out-of-state legal action and widen access to reproductive care, among other things.