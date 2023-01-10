French PM to unveil pension changes that upset many workers

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is unveiling a highly sensitive pension overhaul aimed at pushing up the retirement age. It has already prompted vigorous criticism and calls for protests from leftist opponents and worker unions. The minimum retirement age to be entitled to a full pension is expected to be gradually increased from 62 to 64 or 65, in line with President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge. Details are to be released by Borne in a news conference Tuesday. The government argues that French people live longer than they used to and therefore need to work longer to make the pension system financially sustainable.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

