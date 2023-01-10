Feds outline new plan for inmates to pay victim restitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is proposing changes to how it runs federal prisoners’ deposit accounts in an effort to make sure victims are paid restitution, including from some high-profile inmates with large balances. The new rule published in the federal register Tuesday would automatically put 75% of money sent or donated to inmates toward victim restitution. The program would be voluntary, but prisoners would have to participate in order to get credit under the First Step Act for early release from prison or into a community facility.

