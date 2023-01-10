Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The former King of Greece, Constantine, has died in a hospital in Athens. Hospital staff said he died after treatment in an intensive care unit but had no further details. Constantine became king at the age of 23 in 1964 and was an Olympic gold medalist in sailing. He lost public support due to his involvement in politics and lived for years in exile during a military coup. After democracy was restored, Greeks voted against his return to the throne in a 1974 referendum.

