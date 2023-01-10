Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to strive for a better work-life balance. Says the actor: “I have to do a better job.” The heart attack happened on the set of the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” He returned to work five weeks later and then quickly went into production on a new comedy for AMC called “Lucky Hank.” Based on the novel “Straight Man” by Richard Russo, Odenkirk plays an unsatisfied English professor at a Pennsylvania college his character describes as “mediocracy’s capital.”