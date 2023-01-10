Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed by voters in November, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. A bill introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, goes beyond simply requiring government-issued photo identification to be presented to vote. While it would make primary and general election days state holidays and would cancel some fees to acquire IDs, it also would largely eliminate voting by mail for all except those who could show an inability to go to the polls, such as registered military members, nursing home residents and those away at college.

