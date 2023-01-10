Belgium victims describe bike path terrorist attack at trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lost her legs and a woman whose sister died when they were struck by a truck on the New York City bicycle path five years ago in a terrorist attack have testified at the trial of a man whose lawyers concede he carried out the destruction. The witnesses, some in tears, consumed most of the second day that evidence was presented in Manhattan federal court against Sayfullo Saipov. Their testimony could play a factor in the death-penalty phase of the trial that will follow if jurors convict him. Saipov’s lawyers concede he killed eight people in a Halloween attack in 2017.

