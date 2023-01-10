Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn’t face trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for a former police officer charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Black motorist in western Michigan have asked a judge to dismiss the case. Ex-Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya. On Monday, Schurr’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to toss out a ruling that a jury trial should be held in the case. Schurr’s lawyers say Schurr acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Lyoya briefly ran from a traffic stop and then grappled with Schurr before the white officer shot him last April.

