US Supreme Court won’t hear appeals from ‘Wichita massacre’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeals of two brothers who were sentenced to death for four fatal shootings in a soccer field in December 2000 known as “the Wichita massacre.” Outgoing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that the high court’s decision means Jonathan and Reginald Carr no longer have any direct appeals of their death sentences. However, Schmidt says they can still file lawsuits in state and federal courts to try to prevent their executions by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court’s action come a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court upheld their death sentences.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.