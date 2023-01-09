United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country. That’s according the country’s embassy in U.S. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum. Education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately acknowledge the announcement on Monday. However, the announcement comes after the UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 as part of a deal brokered by the administration of President Donald Trump. The announcement comes ahead of a planned meeting of the Negev Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi this week. The meeting will see officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, the UAE and the U.S. attend.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.