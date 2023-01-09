Senator: Ending US aid to Ukraine would be historic mistake

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator says the U.S. risks enabling the spread of extremism in Europe if it stopped providing support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Sens. Angus King of Maine and Jack Reed of Rhode Island traveled to Kyiv last week to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. King says Monday he came back more certain that U.S. aid to Ukraine is vital. Ukraine is slated to receive billions in aid as part of the recent government spending bill. King says the U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine until Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of the country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.