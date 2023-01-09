Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. Oral arguments are scheduled for Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.

