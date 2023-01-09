Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say the husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen. The prosecutor also said at Brian Walshe’s arraignment Monday that police found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home. He was held on $500,000 bond at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe. She was last seen on Jan. 1 when she was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C., for work.

