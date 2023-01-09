Lawyer to jury: NYC bike path defendant proud of death trail
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors at the outset of a death penalty trial that the man charged with killing eight people along a New York City bike path was proud of the destruction he left behind and wanted the flag of his terrorist group put in his hospital room. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li delivered an opening statement Monday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, describing in detail how he said Saipov mowed down bicyclists and pedestrians on a sunny Halloween in 2017. He described a scene in which survivors were staggering around, looking for loved ones in a tragedy where screams filled the air.