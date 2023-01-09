Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal detention

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate is expected at a court in Romania to appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. Tate, a 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen, was initially detained on Dec. 29 in an area north of the capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody. All four of them immediately launched challenges after their initial 24-hour arrest period was extended.

