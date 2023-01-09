5 journalists from Belarus’ top news outlet go on trial

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five journalists from Belarus’ top independent news outlet have gone on trial in the country’s capital, amid a relentless crackdown on critical voices in the ex-Soviet nation. The TUT.BY online news portal workers, including editor-in-chief Maryna Zolatava, face accusations of “hurting national security,” “inciting hatred” and dodging taxes. They could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted in a trial that opened Monday behind closed doors. Western diplomats and independent journalists were denied access. Belarus was shaken by huge protests after the disputed August 2020 re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a rigged sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.