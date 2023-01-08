South Africa’s ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party on Sunday marks its 111th anniversary with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last year, is expected to deliver an address to a crowd of supporters at a stadium outlining how the party plans to address the country’s many challenges. The ANC is the oldest liberation movement against colonialism in Africa and led South Africa’s transition from white minority rule to democracy after it was unbanned in 1990.

