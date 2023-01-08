Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to ‘bring, retain great people’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor’s office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn’t suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker’s request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn’t “only made up of the wealthy.”

