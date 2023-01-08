McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority. That could come Monday when lawmakers are set to consider a rules package to govern the House. Drafting and approving it is normally a fairly routine legislative affair. But in these times, it’s the next showdown for the embattled McCarthy. To become speaker, McCarthy had to make concessions to a small group of hard-liners who refused to support him until he yielded to their demands. Now those promises — or at least some of them — are being put into writing to be voted on when lawmakers return this week.

By HOPE YEN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

