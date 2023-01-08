Marches in Europe support Iran protests, assail government

LYON, France (AP) — Hundreds of marchers in European cities have protested in support of protesters in Iran. Hundreds of people marched Sunday in the French city of Lyon to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran. They also carried placards that read “stop executions in Iran” and other slogans. Hundreds of protesters also gathered in Rome and London. Demonstrators outside the Iranian Embassy in Rome chanted “killers!” and stacked up boxes outside its closed doors containing signed petitions. Protesters in London waved Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag as they marched to Trafalgar Square. They chanted “woman, life, freedom.” That’s a slogan of the Iranian movement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.