Critics attack Des Moines diocese’s gender-identity policies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Critics are attacking the Diocese of Des Moines’ new gender-identity policies, calling them hateful and discriminatory. The Des Moines Register reports that that the policies will go into effect Jan. 16. The policies ban the use of preferred pronouns during ministry, require people to use bathrooms or locker rooms that match their birth sex and require people to follow a dress code that matches their birth sex. Students also will be allowed to participate only in sports or activities consistent with their biological sex. The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa says the policies are dangerous and promote bigotry.

