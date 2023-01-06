Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:32 AM

Southwest, after strong 2022 rebound, expects losses in Q4

KION

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

Southwest says it now anticipates a loss in its fourth quarter after the airline canceled more than 16,000 flights around Christmas and left holiday travelers stranded. The Dallas-based company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it canceled more than 16,700 flights from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31 of last year. Southwest Airlines Co. estimates a quarterly revenue loss of $400 million to $425 million.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content